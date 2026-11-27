Can 'Ramayana' cross ₹1,800cr mark globally?
What's the story
The mythological epic Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, has successfully completed its third week at the Indian box office. The film earned a net collection of ₹9.65 crore on Thursday (Day 22), pushing its total India net collection to an impressive ₹992.1 crore, per Sacnilk. This brings the film within striking distance of joining the exclusive ₹1,000 crore domestic net club! Globally, its gross earnings stand at a whopping ₹1,777 crore.
Language contribution
Looking at 'Ramayana's collections in numbers
The latest box office report reveals that the Hindi version contributed significantly to Thursday's earnings, raking in ₹6.75 crore from 13,287 shows.
The Malayalam version added ₹1 crore, while the Kannada and Tamil versions brought in ₹85 lakh and ₹75 lakh, respectively.
The Telugu version also made a contribution of ₹30 lakh to the overall collections.
Collection analysis
Breakdown of film's collection by week
The film had a strong start, earning ₹564.6 crore net and ₹675.05 crore gross in the first week (Days 1-8).
In its second week, it added another ₹299.15 crore net and ₹357.1 crore gross to its total earnings.
The third week's collection of ₹128.35 crore net and ₹152.85 crore gross has propelled the film closer to the coveted ₹1,000 crore mark!
Upcoming record
Will 'Ramayana' become the 2nd Bollywood film with this milestone?
For almost seven years, SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion was the only Indian film to cross the ₹1,000 crore net mark in India. It was joined by Pushpa 2: The Rule in December 2024.
Earlier this year, Dhurandhar 2 became the first Bollywood film to achieve this feat. Now, Ramayana is on track to become the second Bollywood film to enter this exclusive club!
Although daily earnings of Ramayana have seen a dip, the upcoming weekend will boost collections.