With its latest achievement, Ramayana has joined the elite club of Indian films that have crossed the ₹1,000 crore India gross mark.

It is reportedly the sixth Indian film to achieve this feat, joining Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), KGF Chapter 2, Pushpa 2, and the Dhurandhar series.

The film's success is even more impressive considering it was made on a budget of ₹4,000 crore and has been released without any discounted ticket offers.