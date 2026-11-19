Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' crosses ₹1,500 crore worldwide
What's the story
The mythological epic Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is going strong at the box office. The film, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, has emerged as a pan-India hit. On its 14th day (Wednesday) in theaters, it inched closer to the ₹850 crore net mark in India and crossed ₹1,500 crore globally (gross collection).
Collection details
Looking at 'Ramayana' in numbers
According to Sacnilk, the film collected an estimated ₹23.2 crore net in India on Day 14, taking its total domestic net collection to ₹844.4 crore.
Its India gross currently stands at ₹1,009.05 crore.
The film's overseas contribution was ₹8 crore on Day 14, pushing its total overseas gross to ₹510 crore and worldwide gross collection to a staggering ₹1,519.05 crore.
Box office milestone
Sixth Indian film to cross ₹1,000 crore India gross mark
With its latest achievement, Ramayana has joined the elite club of Indian films that have crossed the ₹1,000 crore India gross mark.
It is reportedly the sixth Indian film to achieve this feat, joining Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), KGF Chapter 2, Pushpa 2, and the Dhurandhar series.
The film's success is even more impressive considering it was made on a budget of ₹4,000 crore and has been released without any discounted ticket offers.
Regional success
First Bollywood film to achieve this feat in Kerala
The film has particularly struck a chord with audiences in the southern markets, raking in impressive numbers across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.
In a historic achievement, Ramayana has reportedly crossed the ₹50 crore gross mark in Kerala.
This makes it the first Bollywood film to enter the state's ₹50 crore club, a significant feat considering Kerala's history of being a tough market for Hindi films.
The second part of the epic will release on Diwali 2028.