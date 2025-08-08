Next Article
Box office: Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' nears ₹50cr mark
Vijay Deverakonda's new film, Kingdom, is turning heads at the box office. It pulled in nearly ₹48cr in its first week and is about to cross the ₹50cr milestone—making it his third-biggest hit after Arjun Reddy and Khushi.
This strong opening comes as a relief for Deverakonda after some recent flops.
'Kingdom' outperformed Deverakonda's previous hits
Directed by Gowthan Tinnanuri, Kingdom has connected with both city crowds and smaller towns thanks to its gripping story and Deverakonda's solid performance.
In just eight days, it already outperformed Liger, Dear Comrade, and Family Star.
With positive buzz still going strong, there's a real chance Kingdom could even top the lifetime earnings of Arjun Reddy—signaling a fresh wave of success for Deverakonda.