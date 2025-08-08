Box office: Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' nears ₹50cr mark Entertainment Aug 08, 2025

Vijay Deverakonda's new film, Kingdom, is turning heads at the box office. It pulled in nearly ₹48cr in its first week and is about to cross the ₹50cr milestone—making it his third-biggest hit after Arjun Reddy and Khushi.

This strong opening comes as a relief for Deverakonda after some recent flops.