Boyle says O'Connell would make standout villain and 'great Bond'
Filmmaker Danny Boyle thinks Jack O'Connell would make an awesome villain in the upcoming James Bond movie.
On a recent podcast, he said O'Connell has everything it takes to be a standout antagonist, and even mentioned he could have been a "great Bond" himself.
This buzz comes as Robert Pattinson gears up for his first outing as 007, having been officially announced on November 16, 2026.
Boyle praises Pattinson as Villeneuve directs
Boyle also gave a shoutout to Pattinson, saying he is "great" in High Life and saying both actors have that kind of screen presence you just can't ignore.
The new Bond film is being directed by Denis Villeneuve (the guy behind Dune), with a script from Steven Knight of Peaky Blinders fame.
Even though Boyle left the last Bond project over creative differences, he's clearly still invested in where the franchise is headed.