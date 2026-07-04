Brady leaves early from Swift-Kelce Madison Square Garden wedding

Rock, Grant leave wedding early

Brady wasn't the only one to slip out before the night was over; Chris Rock and Hugh Grant, with his wife, Anna Eberstein, also left early.

The guest list included Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Dakota Johnson, and Benson Boone.

Swift's brother, Austin, was man of honor; Kelce's brother, Jason, was best man, and digital screens flashed "JUST&T MARRIED!" as friends like Abigail Anderson and Jack Antonoff joined the rehearsal dinner festivities.