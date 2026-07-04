Brady leaves early from Swift-Kelce Madison Square Garden wedding
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding at Madison Square Garden was packed with celebrities, but NFL legend Tom Brady left the party early, which got people talking.
The couple's big New York City ceremony, officiated by Adam Sandler, was a public celebration after rumors of a secret Tennessee wedding.
Rock, Grant leave wedding early
Brady wasn't the only one to slip out before the night was over; Chris Rock and Hugh Grant, with his wife, Anna Eberstein, also left early.
The guest list included Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Dakota Johnson, and Benson Boone.
Swift's brother, Austin, was man of honor; Kelce's brother, Jason, was best man, and digital screens flashed "JUST&T MARRIED!" as friends like Abigail Anderson and Jack Antonoff joined the rehearsal dinner festivities.