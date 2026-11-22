Russell Brand, recently sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for rape and sexual assault, is now selling merchandise through his wellness brand Reborn, including a shirt featuring Russell's face and the words "Free Russell," a black hat, and a black shirt with the words "Free Russell Brand."

Each item goes for $34.99.

Even after his conviction involving four women, Brand insists he's innocent, a message his wife, Laura, echoed on their YouTube show Sunday Service with the Brands.