Brand sells 'Free Russell' Reborn items after 10-year-plus prison sentence
Russell Brand, recently sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for rape and sexual assault, is now selling merchandise through his wellness brand Reborn, including a shirt featuring Russell's face and the words "Free Russell," a black hat, and a black shirt with the words "Free Russell Brand."
Each item goes for $34.99.
Even after his conviction involving four women, Brand insists he's innocent, a message his wife, Laura, echoed on their YouTube show Sunday Service with the Brands.
UK probe into Brand, 6 accusers
Brand's public claim of innocence has triggered a UK investigation into whether he broke prison rules, since such statements can upset victims.
He's also reportedly considering an appeal.
Meanwhile, The Times and BBC say six more women have come forward with accusations of sexual misconduct against him.