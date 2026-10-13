BRICS Theatre Festival opens at NSD with 'Samudra Manthan' performance
Entertainment
The BRICS Theatre Festival just opened at the National School of Drama in Delhi, starting strong with a performance of Samudra Manthan written by Asif Ali.
Artists from nine BRICS countries and partners are coming together for three days to share their cultures and connect through theater.
Tickets on BookMyShow priced ₹200
Expect a mix of classical and modern plays from national theater schools across India, Russia, South Africa, and more, happening at venues like Kamani Auditorium and NSD's Abhimanch.
Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat called the festival an important way to spark dialogue in tough times.
If you're interested, tickets are up for grabs on BookMyShow for ₹200.