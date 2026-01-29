'Bridgerton' returns: All to know before watching S04

The fourth season of Bridgerton has returned on Netflix , bringing back our favorite Regency family and the love story of the second son, Benedict Bridgerton. Before you dive into Benedict's long-awaited love story with Sophie Baek , let's have a look back at all the developments from the first three seasons. Season 3 saw Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton finally getting together, and Francesca marrying Lord John Stirling. Here's more of what went down.

Central conflict Penelope-Colin's love story: A journey of secrets and revelations The third season revolved around the long-awaited friends-to-lovers romance between Penelope and Colin. Their relationship is complicated by Penelope's secret identity as Lady Whistledown, especially when Lord Debling appears as a suitable suitor. The reveal of Lady Whistledown becomes the season's central conflict, forcing Penelope to choose between love and her voice. In the finale, she publicly claims her identity and earns Queen Charlotte's reluctant approval.

Reconciliation Restoration of friendship between Penelope and Eloise The third season also sees the reconciliation of Penelope and Eloise, who were initially estranged. Their friendship is repaired after a period of mistrust, loyalty struggles, and differing views on power and gossip. Eloise's temporary alliance with Cressida Cowper deepens the rift, but events eventually lead to her understanding the influence and responsibility tied to Whistledown. By season's end, they reconcile, and Eloise decides to travel to Scotland with Francesca and her husband, symbolizing her desire for growth and independence.

Emotional resolution Healing of past wounds: Violet and Lady Danbury Family matriarch Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury confront long-buried truths involving Violet's father, addressing years of unspoken tension. The arrival of Lady Danbury's brother, Marcus Anderson, paves the way for healing and potential romance for Violet. This storyline strengthens their bond instead of dividing them, showing that their lifelong friendship is above everything else.

Subtle romance Francesca and John's quiet love story Francesca's understated romance with Lord Stirling contrasts with the season's louder passions. Their connection is developed through shared silence and mutual understanding. Despite Violet's doubts, Francesca stands firm in her choice to marry him, leading them to Scotland. However, concluding moments in season three hint at future complexity involving John's cousin Michaela, quietly setting up future seasons. Viscount Anthony Bridgerton and his wife, Kate, momentarily appear to reveal plans of shifting to India for their first child's birth.