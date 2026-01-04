'Broadway Husbands' influencer Bret Hanna-Shuford dies at 46
Bret Hanna-Shuford, half of the beloved "Broadway Husbands" duo on Instagram, has passed away at 46. His husband Stephen shared the news on January 4, 2026.
Along with their young son Maverick, the couple often posted glimpses of their family life to over 255K followers.
Bret died from complications related to rare cancers (HLH and T-Cell Lymphoma) that he was diagnosed with last summer.
Broadway career and community support
Beyond social media, Bret made his mark in The Wolf of Wall Street and Broadway hits like Ragtime, Wicked, and The Little Mermaid.
When his health declined in 2025, friends and fans rallied around him with a GoFundMe that drew support from Broadway stars like John Tartaglia and Douglas Sills.
Even during treatment, Bret kept it real—sharing heartfelt updates from his hospital bed right up to Christmas Day.