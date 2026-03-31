BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 with 'Swim'

K-pop sensation BTS has once again claimed the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with their latest single, Swim. The seven-member group also dominated the Billboard 200 chart with their reunion album, Arirang . This achievement marks a significant milestone for BTS as it is their seventh time reaching No. 1 on both charts.

Record-breaking debut Chart-topping debuts for 'Swim' and 'Arirang' Swim amassed 15.3 million official streams and 25.8 million radio airplay audience impressions, per Billboard. The track sold a combined 1,54,000 digital and physical singles. Meanwhile, Arirang racked up 6.41,000 equivalent album units in its first week alone, making it the biggest debut for an album this year! In traditional album sales, BTS had the largest debut week for a group in over a decade with 5,32,000 sales.

Twitter Post See 'Billboard's announcement here .@BTS_twt debuts 13 songs on this week's #Hot100:



No. 1, “Swim”

No. 25, “Body to Body”

No. 35, “Hooligan”

No. 36, “FYA”

No. 41, “Normal”

No. 47, “Aliens”

No. 50, “2.0”

No. 52, “Merry Go Round”

No. 53, “Like Animals”

No. 56, “They Don’t Know ‘bout Us”

No. 61, “One More Night”

No.… — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) March 31, 2026

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Cultural tribute BTS's new album is rooted in Korean culture The album title, Arirang, is a tribute to a famous Korean folk song of the same name. The new album features motifs from this traditional melody in its opening track, Body to Body. One of the most unique tracks on the album is No. 29, which consists solely of a single bell tolling for one minute and 38 seconds!

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