BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 with 'Swim'
What's the story
K-pop sensation BTS has once again claimed the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with their latest single, Swim. The seven-member group also dominated the Billboard 200 chart with their reunion album, Arirang. This achievement marks a significant milestone for BTS as it is their seventh time reaching No. 1 on both charts.
Record-breaking debut
Chart-topping debuts for 'Swim' and 'Arirang'
Swim amassed 15.3 million official streams and 25.8 million radio airplay audience impressions, per Billboard. The track sold a combined 1,54,000 digital and physical singles. Meanwhile, Arirang racked up 6.41,000 equivalent album units in its first week alone, making it the biggest debut for an album this year! In traditional album sales, BTS had the largest debut week for a group in over a decade with 5,32,000 sales.
Twitter Post
See 'Billboard's announcement here
.@BTS_twt debuts 13 songs on this week's #Hot100:— billboard charts (@billboardcharts) March 31, 2026
No. 1, “Swim”
No. 25, “Body to Body”
No. 35, “Hooligan”
No. 36, “FYA”
No. 41, “Normal”
No. 47, “Aliens”
No. 50, “2.0”
No. 52, “Merry Go Round”
No. 53, “Like Animals”
No. 56, “They Don’t Know ‘bout Us”
No. 61, “One More Night”
No.…
Cultural tribute
BTS's new album is rooted in Korean culture
The album title, Arirang, is a tribute to a famous Korean folk song of the same name. The new album features motifs from this traditional melody in its opening track, Body to Body. One of the most unique tracks on the album is No. 29, which consists solely of a single bell tolling for one minute and 38 seconds!
Worldwide influence
BTS's tour and upcoming projects
BTS has been a trailblazer in the global spread of K-pop. Last week, they celebrated their return with a Netflix live stream performance at Gwanghwamun, Seoul's historic entryway to Gyeongbokgung Palace. The venue was chosen deliberately as Arirang explores the group's cultural identity extensively. Meanwhile, BTS is gearing up for their first full-fledged all-group tour in years, covering Asia, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Australia between 2026 and 2027!