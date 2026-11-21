BTS wins Album of the Year at 2026 MAMA Awards
What's the story
The K-pop sensation BTS bagged five awards, including two grand prizes, at the 2026 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA). The event took place from Friday to Saturday at Kyocera Dome, Osaka, Japan. Boy band ENHYPEN won Fans's Choice of the Year for the second year in a row. BTS was honored with Album of the Year for Arirang, Artist of the Year, Best Male Group, Fans's Choice Male Top 10, and Best Song Top 10 for Swim.
Twitter Post
See BTS's speech here
🏆 Congratulations to BTS’s ‘ARIRANG’ on winning “Album of the Year (Daesang)” at the 2026 MAMA Awards! 🎉🎊🥇 pic.twitter.com/I1sNEaYEaB— BTS Daily⁷ (@btsdaily77) November 21, 2026
Virtual participation
'We'll cherish the meaning behind every award'
Despite not being present at the ceremony due to their world tour, BTS sent a video message.
Suga said, "We're so grateful that our first album back as a group in such a long time has received so much love."
Jungkook mentioned that they wanted to show how much they had grown during their nearly four-year hiatus.
Jimin added, "We'll cherish the meaning behind every award, and we'll keep working hard to give back all the love you've shown us."
Other winners
Other major winners at MAMA 2026
ENHYPEN won three awards over the two nights: Fans' Choice of the Year, Fans' Choice Male Top 10, and Favorite M Countdown Stage with Mnet Plus.
Boy band Cortis's RedRed won Song of the Year on the second night. They also received Fans' Choice Male Top 10 on the first night.
IVE was named Best Female Group, while Tomorrow X Together's Yeonjun and i-dle's Soyeon took home Best Male Artist and Best Female Artist, respectively.