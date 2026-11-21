Despite not being present at the ceremony due to their world tour, BTS sent a video message.

Suga said, "We're so grateful that our first album back as a group in such a long time has received so much love."

Jungkook mentioned that they wanted to show how much they had grown during their nearly four-year hiatus.

Jimin added, "We'll cherish the meaning behind every award, and we'll keep working hard to give back all the love you've shown us."