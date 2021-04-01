In a shocking incident, an intruder recently broke into singer Niall Horan's London penthouse. The incident has left the 27-year-old, most famous for being associated with the 'One Direction' band, shaken. The person apparently followed another resident into the apartment complex and entered Horan's place through a big French door in the balcony of his home, reports MailOnline. Here's what happened.

Confrontation Horan's personal assistant confronted the suspect

Horan, who lives in Los Angeles part-time, was not home at the time of the incident. His personal assistant confronted the suspect in the foyer, kept him talking, and called the authorities immediately. Since the man was incoherent and apparently on drugs, he was released that day. However, he was nabbed the following day when he returned to the complex.

Police's statement Suspect is due to appear in court on July 5

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police released a statement informing that the 29-year-old is a history-sheeter; he was slapped with burglary charges last year. "He will appear at Kingston Crown Court on Monday, July 5," the spokesman said. Horan has been asked not to comment on the case as it's an ongoing criminal investigation. Nothing appears to have been stolen in the break-in.

Security Other 'One Direction' bandmates have also ramped up security

Other 'One Direction' members have also faced similar situations in the past and have now ramped up their home security. A homeless man was arrested outside Harry Styles's London residence in 2019. He was subsequently convicted of stalking and was barred from going near the singer. In the same year, his fellow bandmate, Louis Tomlinson, revealed that his property in Los Angeles was robbed.

