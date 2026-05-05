Byrne among 34 with Oscar and Tony nods this year

Byrne could earn Emmy consideration

The last person to do this was Adam Driver back in 2019, so it's not something you see often.

Byrne didn't win the Oscar, but she joins legends like Katharine Hepburn and Glenn Close who've been recognized by both awards.

She's still starring in Fallen Angels on Broadway through June, and with her show Platonic also getting buzz, she might even be up for an Emmy (something only 10 actors have ever managed in one year).