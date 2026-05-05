Byrne among 34 with Oscar and Tony nods this year
Entertainment
Rose Byrne is having a huge year: she's now one of 34 people ever to score both an Oscar and a Tony nomination in the same year.
She was just nominated for Best Actress at the Tony Awards for her role in Broadway's Fallen Angels, after already landing an Oscar nod earlier this year for If I Had Legs I'd Kick You.
Byrne could earn Emmy consideration
The last person to do this was Adam Driver back in 2019, so it's not something you see often.
Byrne didn't win the Oscar, but she joins legends like Katharine Hepburn and Glenn Close who've been recognized by both awards.
She's still starring in Fallen Angels on Broadway through June, and with her show Platonic also getting buzz, she might even be up for an Emmy (something only 10 actors have ever managed in one year).