Caan and Affleck would return if possible in 'Ocean's 14'
Scott Caan and Casey Affleck are eager to reprise their roles as the Malloy brothers in Ocean's 14.
Caan shared, "I just saw Casey the other night too, and I asked him and he was like, 'Yeah, let's go.' So I can speak for Casey. We're in if it happens."
Leitch: 'Ocean's 14' script lined up
Director David Leitch says they've got a great script lined up, but getting everyone's schedules to match has been tricky.
The good news? Warner Bros. has approved the budget, and big names like Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, and Don Cheadle are also set to return alongside George Clooney.