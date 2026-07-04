Cabello dazzles at Swift and Kelce wedding in fuchsia Zimmermann
Entertainment
Camila Cabello showed up in style for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's big day on July 3, rocking a bright fuchsia Zimmermann lace gown with diamond drop earrings and a silver cross pendant.
She posted her outfit on TikTok, calling herself Hija de la luna ("daughter of the moon"), adding a playful touch to the celebration.
Cabello and Swift friends since 2015
Cabello and Swift have been friends since 2015, bonding over poetry and movies.
Their friendship was front and center at the Madison Square Garden wedding, which brought together celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Hugh Grant, and Jason Sudeikis.
Swift joked about their engagement last year: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."