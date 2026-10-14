Cast reunites before 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' finale

The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi cast just had a cozy reunion at Riva Bubber's home right before the second season's finale.

Familiar faces like Smriti Irani, Apara Mehta, and Gauri Pradhan showed up, sharing laughs and old memories.

Apara Mehta shared pictures from the gathering: think lots of smiles, food, and nostalgia from their days on set.