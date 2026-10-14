Cast reunites before 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' finale
Entertainment
The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi cast just had a cozy reunion at Riva Bubber's home right before the second season's finale.
Familiar faces like Smriti Irani, Apara Mehta, and Gauri Pradhan showed up, sharing laughs and old memories.
Apara Mehta shared pictures from the gathering: think lots of smiles, food, and nostalgia from their days on set.
Show shaped Indian television
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi isn't just another TV show: it shaped Indian television for years.
Seeing the cast come together after so long highlights how much the show meant to them and fans, proving those friendships are still going strong as the series wraps up its latest chapter.