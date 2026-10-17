CBFC clears 'Ramayana: Rise of a Legend' 3D trailer
Entertainment
The 3D trailer for Ramayana: Rise of a Legend just got CBFC approval and will hit theaters next week.
A source close to the development said the two-minute-26-second trailer is an important part of filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's vision, and particularly the film's global strategy.
IMAX screenings part of global rollout
This isn't just any trailer: it's part of a global rollout, with IMAX screenings lined up for that extra wow factor.
The movie itself is set to release on more than 50,000 screens in international markets and approximately 9,000 screens in India, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash.