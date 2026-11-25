'Gunmaaster G9' gets A certificate after edits and cuts
What's the story
Emraan Hashmi's much-anticipated film, Gunmaaster G9, has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an A certificate. However, several modifications were mandated by the Examining Committee before granting the censor certificate, reported Bollywood Hungama. The action musical thriller will hit theaters on Friday.
Changes
CBFC asked to change dialogues, remove obscene words
The CBFC asked the makers to make several changes, including replacing obscene words with modified terms.
A reference to a liquor brand in a dialogue at the start of the movie was also changed.
Additionally, an "inappropriate" mention of an Indian civilian award was replaced in both the dialogue and subtitles.
The board also asked for the deletion of the word "polio" from the second half of Gunmaaster G9.
Sensitive content
These scenes were also ordered to be removed
The CBFC ordered the removal of scenes depicting the sexual assault of a minor girl and an adult woman at three different places in Gunmaaster G9.
The film was also asked to replace dialogues demeaning women and a minor girl at two locations.
After these changes were made, the censor certificate was issued on Wednesday.
The film has a runtime of 143 minutes (two hours and 23 minutes).
Film details
Everything to know about 'Gunmaaster G9'
Apart from Hashmi, Gunmaaster G9 also features Genelia Deshmukh, Aparshakti Khurana, and Avneet Kaur.
The film is a reunion of Hashmi with filmmaker Aditya Datt and music composer Himesh Reshammiya after more than two decades since their hit thriller Aashiq Banaya Aapne (2005).
It is produced by Deepak Mukut, Sangeeta Ahir, and Hunar Mukut.