'Dhamaal 4' gets censor nod without visual cuts
What's the story
The upcoming comedy film Dhamaal 4, directed by Indra Kumar, has been granted a U/A 13+ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). However, some changes were made to the film before it was certified, reported Bollywood Hungama. The board asked for modifications in two scenes due to "obscene" hand gestures and the replacement of "obscene" words in seven instances.
Film integrity
Find out the film's runtime
Despite these changes, no scene was cut from Dhamaal 4. The film's runtime is 143 minutes (two hours and 23 minutes), as per the censor certificate. The movie is a continuation of the popular Dhamaal franchise and features a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Jaaved Jaaferi, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Sanjay Mishra.
New additions
Everything to know about upcoming comedy
Apart from the original cast, Dhamaal 4 also introduces new actors like Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan. The film is a joint venture of Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Devgn Films. It is produced by Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak. Dhamaal 4 will hit theaters on July 10.