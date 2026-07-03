'Dhamaal 4' has been granted a U/A 13+ certificate

'Dhamaal 4' gets censor nod without visual cuts

By Apoorva Rastogi 05:29 pm Jul 03, 202605:29 pm

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The upcoming comedy film Dhamaal 4, directed by Indra Kumar, has been granted a U/A 13+ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). However, some changes were made to the film before it was certified, reported Bollywood Hungama. The board asked for modifications in two scenes due to "obscene" hand gestures and the replacement of "obscene" words in seven instances.