CBI files FIR into Disha Salian death, prompting Maharashtra criticism
The CBI filed the first information report (FIR) into Disha Salian's mysterious 2020 death: she was once Sushant Singh Rajput's manager.
This move has stirred up Maharashtra politics, with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut calling it a "media trial" and a "conspiracy" to defame the Thackeray family at the behest of Delhi.
The probe follows complaints from Salian's father and the FIR names Aaditya Thackeray and actor Dino Morea, among others.
Bawankule defends probe, opposition alleges drama
Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule says the investigation is about finding the "absolute truth," but opposition leaders argue it's just political drama ahead of elections.
Some see echoes of past cases used for political gain.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister of State for Home and Shiv Sena MLA Yogesh Kadam insists everything is happening as per court orders, while debates over political motives continue to swirl around this high-profile case.