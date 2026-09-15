CBI files FIR into Disha Salian death, prompting Maharashtra criticism

The CBI filed the first information report (FIR) into Disha Salian's mysterious 2020 death: she was once Sushant Singh Rajput's manager.

This move has stirred up Maharashtra politics, with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut calling it a "media trial" and a "conspiracy" to defame the Thackeray family at the behest of Delhi.

The probe follows complaints from Salian's father and the FIR names Aaditya Thackeray and actor Dino Morea, among others.