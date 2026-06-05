Celina Jaitly responds to legal threats from estranged husband, father-in-law

Bollywood actor Celina Jaitly has responded to legal notices sent by her estranged husband, Peter Haag, and his father, DI Wolfgang J. Haag. The notices threatened defamation action over her public statements about them. In a lengthy Instagram post , the actor claimed that these notices are an attempt to intimidate and silence her. She also accused them of trying to divert attention from "police complaints, lookout notices , allegations of violence, (and) documented evidence before the competent authorities."

Accusations 'For years, publicity involving our family was actively embraced' Jaitly alleged that the Haag family was happy to bask in the spotlight when it served their interests. She said, "For years, publicity involving our family was actively embraced, including Peter's participation in magazine covers, interviews, articles featuring our children & me until it suited his own interests." "It is therefore ironic that when I began speaking about my own experiences, legal battles, concerns as a mother & pursuit of justice, I was met with legal notices instead of answers."

Custody battle 'Consistent efforts are being made to remove me...' Jaitly stressed, "I have consistently supported joint custody & amicable divorce." "Yet despite court orders, I remain without contact with my children just because I chose to fight for my rights." She added, "Consistent efforts are being made to remove me from my role as my children's mother."

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Public appeals 'As a mother with joint custody, I believed...' Jaitly clarified, "My public appeals arose from concerns about my children's removal from the marital residence & the possibility of them being moved outside the jurisdiction of the Austrian & Indian courts without my knowledge or consent." "As a mother with joint custody, I believed it is both my right & responsibility to raise those concerns."

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Intimidation 'What appears to trouble some is not that...' Jaitly also spoke about the pressure, intimidation, and attacks on her rights that she has faced while living in a remote Austrian village. "I have long felt subjected to pressure, intimidation & attacks on my rights living in a remote Austrian village, specifically as a woman who lost both her parents." "What appears to trouble some is not that I have spoken, but that I have refused to remain silent."

Legal threats Jaitly says, 'I will not be intimidated into silence' Jaitly slammed Haag and his father for issuing legal threats against her. "The image of a 50-year-old man & his 75-year-old father (recently on his new third marriage) joining forces to issue legal threats against a woman without anyone to turn to..." "I will not be intimidated into silence for speaking about my experiences or seeking the legal remedies available to me." "I am fighting with evidence & have full faith in the judicial systems of India & Austria."