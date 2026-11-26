Centre asks Netflix to block Pakistani content
What's the story
The Indian government has reportedly asked Netflix to ensure that no Pakistani-origin content is streamed in the country. This comes amid a controversy over the release of the Pakistani web series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo on the platform. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has received multiple complaints about this proposed release, prompting its intervention, reported PTI.
Official directive
MIB reminds Netflix of previous advisory
The MIB has reminded Netflix of its advisory from May 8, 2025, which asked streaming platforms to ensure that no content from Pakistan is available in India.
In June last year, Netflix had assured the ministry that it was not streaming any film or series from Pakistan for its subscribers in India.
The ministry has now asked the platform to uphold this commitment amid the ongoing controversy over Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo's release.
Industry response
Indian film bodies demand ban on 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang...'
In India, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) have demanded a ban on Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.
They argue that its release would violate the MIB's advisory issued after last year's Pahalgam terror attack.
The AICWA called Pakistan a "terrorist country" in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while FWICE sought his intervention in ensuring compliance with existing directions regarding Pakistani-origin entertainment content.
Show synopsis
What is 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo' about?
Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, created, directed, and produced by Momina Duraid, is an adaptation of Farhat Ishtiaq's 2013 bestselling Urdu novel of the same name.
The show features six interlinked love stories across three generations and stars popular Pakistani actors Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir, Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir, and Hamza Ali Abbasi.
Its trailer was recently released on Netflix pages, including in India.