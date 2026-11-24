Film body demands ban on Fawad-Mahira's Netflix series in India
What's the story
The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding a ban on the upcoming Pakistani Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The show, which is set to premiere on December 4, was announced recently. Despite no confirmation from Netflix about its release in India, AICWA has urged a complete ban.
Government stance
AICWA referenced government's advisory from May 2025
In its letter to PM Modi, AICWA referenced the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's advisory after the 2025 Pahalgam attack.
"On 8 May 2025, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued an advisory asking all OTT platforms, streaming services and intermediaries in India to stop streaming Pakistan-origin content, including web series, films, songs, podcasts and other streaming media."
The letter stated, "Releasing this series goes directly against the spirit of that advisory and against the sentiments of the nation."
Twitter Post
See the statement here
🇮🇳 Terror Gets No Applause. Nation Comes First. 🇮🇳— All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial) November 24, 2026
The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, demanding that the Pakistani series "Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo" is not released on Netflix in India on 4 December… pic.twitter.com/hx4mrtkWif
Stricter laws
'Pakistan was, is, and will remain a terrorist country'
AICWA has demanded that the Prime Minister ensure all OTT and streaming platforms strictly adhere to the advisory.
They also want a "strong, permanent law with the severest penalties is enacted, so that Pakistani content, artists, and productions are never again shown on Indian television, OTT platforms, or cinema."
The letter said, "Pakistan was, is, and will remain a terrorist country. Its series, films, songs, podcasts, and all other content have no place on Indian screens."
Series details
All about 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo'
Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is an adaptation of Farhat Ishtiaq's bestselling Urdu novel.
It features Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Ahad Raza Mir, Ahmed Ali Akbar, Hamza Ali Abbasi, and Bilal Ashraf, among others.
It has been shot in Pakistan, Italy, and the United Kingdom and was produced by Momina Duraid Films, with Momina Duraid also serving as a showrunner.
Netflix India's catalog currently does not feature the show.