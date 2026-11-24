In its letter to PM Modi, AICWA referenced the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's advisory after the 2025 Pahalgam attack.

"On 8 May 2025, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued an advisory asking all OTT platforms, streaming services and intermediaries in India to stop streaming Pakistan-origin content, including web series, films, songs, podcasts and other streaming media."

The letter stated, "Releasing this series goes directly against the spirit of that advisory and against the sentiments of the nation."