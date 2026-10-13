Chadha slams online trolls criticizing Kaif's appearance after recent outing
Entertainment
Richa Chadha called out online trolls who criticized Katrina Kaif's appearance after a recent public outing, saying the negativity does not necessarily start within the film industry.
Chadha, who became a mother in 2024, didn't hold back: she slammed the trolls and made it clear that this kind of behavior isn't okay.
Chadha says body shaming persists
Chadha pointed out that while women in the spotlight often face harsh comments about their looks, their peers in Bollywood usually have their backs.
The incident with Kaif is just another reminder of how common body shaming still is for women, especially after big life changes like pregnancy.