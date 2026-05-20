Chakraborty pauses social media after saying constant scrolling felt overwhelming
Entertainment
actor Rhea Chakraborty is taking a break from social media, sharing that the constant scrolling and pressure to keep up online had started to feel overwhelming.
In her words, "I miss being present without thinking about capturing the moment," and she wants some time to slow down and reconnect with real life.
Chakraborty to star in 'Family Business'
While she hasn't said when she'll return online, Rhea is focusing on personal experiences during this break.
She's also gearing up for her acting comeback after seven years with Netflix's Family Business, alongside Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma, a big step after what she described as an emotionally tough hiatus.