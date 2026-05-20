Chalamet skips Met Gala for Knicks at Madison Square Garden

Chalamet attends playoffs regularly with Jenner

Chalamet's love for the Knicks isn't just for show: he's been a regular at playoff games this season, even bringing his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, along.

He shares his fandom online too, posting a video of himself taking one three-point shot on their court (the team jokingly offered him an NBA contract).

As he once said on a podcast, he's "too 'locked in'" on the Knicks's postseason run.