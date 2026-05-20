Chalamet skips Met Gala for Knicks at Madison Square Garden
Entertainment
Timothee Chalamet turned heads at Madison Square Garden on May 20, showing off a clean-shaven face and shorter hair while cheering on his favorite team, the New York Knicks.
Skipping the 2026 Met Gala to attend a different Knicks playoff game, he rocked camo joggers and an oversized sweatshirt as the Knicks beat the Cavaliers 115-104.
Chalamet attends playoffs regularly with Jenner
Chalamet's love for the Knicks isn't just for show: he's been a regular at playoff games this season, even bringing his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, along.
He shares his fandom online too, posting a video of himself taking one three-point shot on their court (the team jokingly offered him an NBA contract).
As he once said on a podcast, he's "too 'locked in'" on the Knicks's postseason run.