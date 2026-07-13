Chamola announces divorce from Khanna, says she identifies as asexual
Entertainment
TV actor Akanksha Chamola shared at the Lock Upp premiere that she is divorcing Gaurav Khanna after nearly 10 years together.
She later revealed she now identifies as asexual and isn't looking to remarry, saying her separation left her with a "deep fear."
As she put it, "Mera alag phasechal raha hain isey kehte hain asexual."
Chamola cites choosing no children, bisexuality
Chamola explained that choosing not to have children was a big factor in her split; her personal beliefs clashed with what society expected.
She also opened up about being bisexual and how much comfort she finds around women: "I love that feminine energy," she said, describing her friendships as pure and supportive.
For her, female friendships are a safe space built on respect, not competition or jealousy.