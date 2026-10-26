No more paparazzi at Diwali parties?
What's the story
Bollywood is gearing up for its annual Diwali party season, with several high-profile gatherings scheduled for late October and early November. However, this year, the celebrations are taking place under heightened security measures due to the recent firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff. Recently, paparazzi were not invited to cover actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap's Diwali party, and stricter entry checks are being implemented at venues.
Party details
Bollywood party saw minimal media coverage
The recent Diwali party hosted by Khurrana and Kashyap at their Mumbai residence is a prime example of these changes.
The event, which took place on Friday, saw minimal media presence despite being attended by industry stalwarts like Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Twinkle Khanna, and Bhushan Kumar, reported Indian Express.
Paparazzo Pallav Paliwal noted that security checks are becoming stricter at high-profile events.
Enhanced protocols
Photographers asked to present Aadhaar cards
Paliwal revealed that even for a recent major awards event, all photographers were asked to present their Aadhaar cards for entry.
He added, "This is a good move, and one that is expected to be followed at all the Diwali parties too."
So far, the fraternity has been told about only Manish Malhotra's Diwali party.
Party schedule
Upcoming Diwali parties amid security concerns
Despite the increased security measures, several Diwali parties are still on the cards.
Producer Anand Pandit is set to host a bash on Friday with Kriti Sanon and Sidharth Malhotra among the expected guests.
Fashion designer Malhotra's party is scheduled for November 5, while producer Ektaa Kapoor is likely to host a gathering on November 7.
However, not all celebrities are planning to throw a celebration this year.
Party absentees
Notable celebrities opting out of hosting parties this year
Reportedly, actor Dia Mirza, who hosted an intimate gathering last year, will not be throwing a Diwali party this time.
Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, who hosted a bash in 2025, has also confirmed that he'll not be hosting one this year.
The celebrities might choose safety and privacy over constant social media presence and coverage after Shroff's firing incident.
After the Heropanti star was attacked while leaving a weekly football match in Juhu, these matches have also been stopped.