No more paparazzi at Diwali parties? 

The recent Diwali party hosted by Khurrana and Kashyap at their Mumbai residence is a prime example of these changes.

The event, which took place on Friday, saw minimal media presence despite being attended by industry stalwarts like Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Twinkle Khanna, and Bhushan Kumar, reported Indian Express.

Paparazzo Pallav Paliwal noted that security checks are becoming stricter at high-profile events.