Channing Tatum's 'Josephine' wins big at Sundance Film Festival

The 2026 Sundance Film Festival , held in Park City, Utah, saw Beth de Araujo's family drama Josephine clinch the top honors. The film bagged both the US Dramatic Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award. Starring Channing Tatum and Gemma Chan as parents of an eight-year-old girl who witnesses a sexual assault, Josephine was one of the festival's early hits despite its heavy subject matter.

Jury commendation Jury praised film's 'depth and nuance' The jury, comprising filmmakers Janicza Bravo, Nisha Ganatra, and Azazel Jacobs, lauded Josephine for its "depth and nuance of storytelling" and the "delicate and elegant execution of a challenging subject matter." The film's young lead, Mason Reeves, was discovered by de Araujo at a San Francisco farmer's market. Despite its success at Sundance, Josephine has yet to secure distribution.

Additional awards Other notable awardees at Sundance The grand jury prize for the best US documentary went to Nuisance Bear, a film about a polar bear navigating a human world. To Hold a Mountain, which follows a mother and daughter in Montenegro defending their land from becoming a NATO military training ground, won the international documentary prize. Shame and Money, which chronicles a Kosovar family's move from their village to the capital, picked up the narrative world cinema award.

Festival highlights First Sundance without Robert Redford The 2026 Sundance Film Festival was particularly significant as it marked the first without its legendary founder, Robert Redford, who passed away last year. It was also the last to be held in Park City, Utah, before relocating to Boulder, Colorado. The festival was not without its controversies, though; protests against the increased presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) were reported across the country.

