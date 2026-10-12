Charan evicted again during 'Bigg Boss Telugu 10' double elimination
Entertainment
Charan has been evicted from Bigg Boss Telugu 10 for the second time, this time during the "Road to Reload" double elimination twist in week five.
Charan was voted out by his fellow housemates and new wildcards, while wildcard entrant Apoorva exited following the audience voting process, making for an unexpected exit.
Fans demand contestant Charan's return
Fans are upset about Charan's exit, calling it unfair since he received just one vote to stay. Many are now asking for his return.
Previously, Charan was eliminated in week one, but came back after winning a public poll against Chaitra Rai.
After leaving, Charan also criticized Jhansi's use of the Eviction-Free Power Key to save herself rather than someone else, a move host Nagarjuna defended as part of game strategy.