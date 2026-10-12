Charan evicted again during 'Bigg Boss Telugu 10' double elimination

Fans are upset about Charan's exit, calling it unfair since he received just one vote to stay. Many are now asking for his return.

Previously, Charan was eliminated in week one, but came back after winning a public poll against Chaitra Rai.

After leaving, Charan also criticized Jhansi's use of the Eviction-Free Power Key to save herself rather than someone else, a move host Nagarjuna defended as part of game strategy.