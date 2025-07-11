'Chennai City Gangsters' streams on OTT: A fun heist comedy Entertainment Jul 11, 2025

"Chennai City Gangsters," a Tamil comedy-heist directed by Vikram Rajeshwar and Arun Keshav, is now available to stream on Tentkotta.

Released in theaters on June 20, 2025, the film follows Pandi and Poochi—played by Vaibhav and Athulya Ravi—as they team up with four offbeat ex-cons for a wild bank robbery.