'Chennai City Gangsters' streams on OTT: A fun heist comedy
"Chennai City Gangsters," a Tamil comedy-heist directed by Vikram Rajeshwar and Arun Keshav, is now available to stream on Tentkotta.
Released in theaters on June 20, 2025, the film follows Pandi and Poochi—played by Vaibhav and Athulya Ravi—as they team up with four offbeat ex-cons for a wild bank robbery.
A fun-filled light-hearted crime adventure
The cast brings together Manikandan Rajesh, Anandaraj, Livingston, Rajendran, John Vijay, Redin Kingsley, and Ilavarasu.
Music comes from D Imman, with visuals by Tijo Tomy and editing from Suresh A Prasad—all adding to this light-hearted crime adventure set in Chennai.