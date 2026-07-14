Chennai police arrest 3 after actor duped for nude photos

In Chennai, three people were arrested after they allegedly tricked a 31-year-old actor with a fake promise of a film role and then tried to pressure her into a nude photo shoot.

The incident happened on Sunday, July 12, 2026, when one of the accused, Nandhi Ramanathan, 65, called the actor claiming she'd been shortlisted for an audition.

At a hotel in Saligramam, he and two others, Karthika Devi, 45, and Indirani, 40, checked her documents, took some photos, and then demanded she pose nude.

She refused and went straight to the police.