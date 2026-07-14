Chennai police arrest 3 after actor duped for nude photos
In Chennai, three people were arrested after they allegedly tricked a 31-year-old actor with a fake promise of a film role and then tried to pressure her into a nude photo shoot.
The incident happened on Sunday, July 12, 2026, when one of the accused, Nandhi Ramanathan, 65, called the actor claiming she'd been shortlisted for an audition.
At a hotel in Saligramam, he and two others, Karthika Devi, 45, and Indirani, 40, checked her documents, took some photos, and then demanded she pose nude.
She refused and went straight to the police.
Phones seized, accused in judicial custody
Police acted quickly, arresting all three suspects soon after the complaint was filed and seizing their phones as evidence.
The group has been booked under multiple laws protecting women from harassment.
They were brought before court on Monday, July 13, 2026, and are now in judicial custody while the case moves forward.