Chief Electoral Officer rejects S.Q. Masood RTI on SIR spending
The Chief Electoral Officer's office has refused to share details about how much was spent on publicity and voter awareness for the 2026 Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls.
S.Q. Masood filed an RTI on November 11 asking for the total budget and spending, but officials turned it down, saying the request wasn't specific enough and should stick to just one topic.
S.Q. Masood seeks SIR spending breakdown
Masood wanted a clear breakdown of all funds approved, released, and used for SIR campaigns, plus related documents.
The CEO's office didn't provide these details, sticking to procedural rules instead.
Masood believes this info should be public under the RTI Act, raising questions about transparency in how election awareness money is handled.