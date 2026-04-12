'Chiraiya' series on JioCinema spotlights marital rape in India

Dutta, Shah, Sharma on 'Chiraiya' conversations

Chiraiya dives into what consent really means within marriage, highlighting how Indian laws often overlook this issue.

The show has sparked huge conversations online, with many praising its boldness. Actor Divya Dutta shared that audience feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

Director Shashant Shah says the goal was to raise awareness, not challenge laws directly, while writer Divy Nidhi Sharma hopes it gets people talking about real change.