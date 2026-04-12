'Chiraiya' series on JioCinema spotlights marital rape in India
The new JioHotstar series Chiraiya is making waves for tackling the tough topic of marital rape, something rarely talked about openly in India.
Released in March 2026 and adapted from the Bengali show Sampoorna, it follows Pooja's struggle with abuse from her husband Arun, putting a spotlight on issues many feel are ignored.
Dutta, Shah, Sharma on 'Chiraiya' conversations
Chiraiya dives into what consent really means within marriage, highlighting how Indian laws often overlook this issue.
The show has sparked huge conversations online, with many praising its boldness. Actor Divya Dutta shared that audience feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.
Director Shashant Shah says the goal was to raise awareness, not challenge laws directly, while writer Divy Nidhi Sharma hopes it gets people talking about real change.