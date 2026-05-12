Chitrangda reveals almost working with Aditya Dhar, praises 'Dhurandhar'

Actor Chitrangda Singh recently revealed that she almost worked with filmmaker Aditya Dhar on a project titled Sufi. In an interview with Variety India, she said, "I was going to do a film with Aditya Dhar , called Sufi." The news comes as Dhar's latest directorial venture Dhurandhar continues to receive acclaim.

Admiration 'He's brilliant and has changed the whole system...' Singh said, "I think Dhurandhar was fantastic. I think Sara Arjun has done an amazing job in it. She was brilliant in those scenes." "Who doesn't want to work with him? I'd love to, obviously, because he's brilliant and has changed the whole system." "How many people are going to go back, rewrite and introspect? Just to see that kind of passion in filmmaking is so inspiring."

Recent interaction 'I didn't know whether he'd even be...' Singh recently messaged Dhar about Dhurandhar, not knowing if he would have the same number. She said, "So recently, when I messaged him [about Dhurandhar], I didn't know whether he'd even be on the same number." "And then I realized, [with] the whole chat and everything, 'Oh my God, we really worked hard at that one!'"

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