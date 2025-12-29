LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / Chitrangda Singh says 'Dhurandhar' inspired her as an actor
Summarize
Chitrangda Singh says 'Dhurandhar' inspired her as an actor
Chitrangda Singh praises 'Dhurandhar'

Chitrangda Singh says 'Dhurandhar' inspired her as an actor

By Apoorva Rastogi
Dec 29, 2025
11:52 am
What's the story

Chitrangda Singh recently heaped praise on the blockbuster film Dhurandhar, calling it a "complete film." In an interview with Zoom, the actor said that Aditya Dhar's direction inspired her as both an actor and a cinema lover. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal. It was released in theaters on December 5.

Film appreciation

Singh lauded 'Dhurandhar' for its immersive experience

Singh further said, "I think it was one of the most amazing films in every department. It is a complete film I have seen in a long time." "Be it the screenplay, the direction, art, or the sets, costumes, and all, it is fantastic. You could smell Lahore. It felt like you're sitting there in the market."

Future collaboration

Singh expressed interest in working with Khanna

When asked if she would like to work with Khanna in the future, Singh said she would love to if given the right opportunity. She also shared her thoughts on power dynamics in the film industry, saying, "In this industry, there is so much to gain and lose." "Whenever you're in a place where there's fame and a lot more to gain, there will be so many people standing in between."

Career insights

Singh's journey in the film industry

Singh also spoke about her own journey in the industry, saying it was a mix of both fighting against odds and relying on "fate." "You have to fight and depend on fate that it works out," she said. Meanwhile, her latest film Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders is streaming on Netflix.