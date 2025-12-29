Chitrangda Singh says 'Dhurandhar' inspired her as an actor
What's the story
Chitrangda Singh recently heaped praise on the blockbuster film Dhurandhar, calling it a "complete film." In an interview with Zoom, the actor said that Aditya Dhar's direction inspired her as both an actor and a cinema lover. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal. It was released in theaters on December 5.
Film appreciation
Singh lauded 'Dhurandhar' for its immersive experience
Singh further said, "I think it was one of the most amazing films in every department. It is a complete film I have seen in a long time." "Be it the screenplay, the direction, art, or the sets, costumes, and all, it is fantastic. You could smell Lahore. It felt like you're sitting there in the market."
Future collaboration
Singh expressed interest in working with Khanna
When asked if she would like to work with Khanna in the future, Singh said she would love to if given the right opportunity. She also shared her thoughts on power dynamics in the film industry, saying, "In this industry, there is so much to gain and lose." "Whenever you're in a place where there's fame and a lot more to gain, there will be so many people standing in between."
Career insights
Singh's journey in the film industry
Singh also spoke about her own journey in the industry, saying it was a mix of both fighting against odds and relying on "fate." "You have to fight and depend on fate that it works out," she said. Meanwhile, her latest film Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders is streaming on Netflix.