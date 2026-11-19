Chopra shares video of daughter chanting 'Gayatri Mantra' at home
Priyanka Chopra just posted a sweet video of her daughter, Malti Marie, chanting the Gayatri Mantra with her at home.
The moment feels both peaceful and meaningful, and fans loved seeing Malti connect with her Indian roots while growing up in such a global environment.
Chopra posts beach and 'Varanasi' photos
Chopra's post also included some sunny beach snaps: think relaxed family time with Malti playing in the sand.
Plus, she shared behind-the-scenes shots from her next film, Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli. The movie drops April 2027.