Choudhary files for divorce from Sahu, removes name tattoo
Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary is moving forward after filing for divorce from Veer Sahu, her husband since January 2020.
She was recently seen getting his name tattoo removed, marking a fresh start as the couple, who share two children, navigate this new chapter.
Choudhary says split private, love differs
Talking to NMF News, Sapna shared that the reasons behind their split are private.
She also reflected on how men and women experience love differently.