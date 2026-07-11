Christopher Nolan lauds Gen Z for 'utterly rejecting' AI

Personal observation

'Their judgment of AI slop has been immediate and harsh'

Nolan said, "Their judgment of AI slop has been immediate and harsh." "They see it for what it is very quickly - and it's much easier for them to identify it because it grew out of an online world they know really well." "And while that doesn't mean that every aspect of the technology is useless or meaningless, in filmmaking it's hitting at exactly the wrong time."