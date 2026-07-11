Christopher Nolan lauds Gen Z for 'utterly rejecting' AI
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan has expressed his skepticism about the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in Hollywood. In a recent interview with The Telegraph, he said that generative AI is "hitting at exactly the wrong time" for the film industry. He also lauded how young filmmakers are rejecting this technology.
Filmmakers' response
'I've never seen a more rapid wholesale dismissal...'
Nolan said, "I've never seen a more rapid wholesale dismissal of a supposedly foundational jump in technology in my lifetime." He added, "So much energy has been expended on bringing in AI, but if you look at that generation's reaction, they're utterly rejecting it." He cited his own children as an example of this trend.
Personal observation
'Their judgment of AI slop has been immediate and harsh'
Nolan said, "Their judgment of AI slop has been immediate and harsh." "They see it for what it is very quickly - and it's much easier for them to identify it because it grew out of an online world they know really well." "And while that doesn't mean that every aspect of the technology is useless or meaningless, in filmmaking it's hitting at exactly the wrong time."
Filmmaking
'I think cinema is vital and essential...'
Nolan praised young filmmakers like Obsession director Curry Barker and Backrooms director Kane Parsons for their use of practical effects wherever possible. He said, "Young people can't get enough of" their work. "I think cinema is vital and essential and continues to transform itself - we've got all these great new young voices in movies, making the medium their own and moving it forward," added Nolan.
AI debate
Use of AI in Hollywood has been a controversial topic
The use of AI in Hollywood has been a controversial topic in recent years. The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) has endorsed the Donald Trump administration's new AI policy framework. The proposal urges Congress to pass legislation that strengthens intellectual property rights, protects First Amendment rights, and introduces parental controls. It also calls for expanding AI workforce development, allowing data centers to generate their own power, and removing legal barriers that could limit AI innovation.