'The Odyssey' stays strong; nears ₹110cr in India
What's the story
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has successfully completed its first week in theaters, raking in an estimated ₹107.72 crore gross at the Indian box office. The film, starring Matt Damon and others, is now among the top 15 highest-grossing Hollywood films of all time in India. On Day 7 (Thursday) alone, it earned an estimated ₹6.15 crore net across 11,111 shows despite a slight dip from Day 6's earnings of ₹6.5 crore net.
Box office battle
Film's English version led ticket sales on Day 7
The film's English version led ticket sales on Day 7 with around ₹5 crore in earnings. The Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu dubbed versions together contributed an estimated ₹1.15 crore, per Sacnilk.
Despite a slight drop in collections during weekdays, The Odyssey is expected to get another boost this weekend before it faces tough competition from Marvel Studios's Spider-Man: Brand New Day next week.
Box office goal
'The Odyssey' set to surpass 'Oppenheimer'
With its current collections, The Odyssey is eyeing to surpass Nolan's own Oppenheimer, which had a lifetime collection of ₹128.46 crore during its theatrical run in 2023.
Oppenheimer currently occupies the 10th spot on the all-time list of Hollywood films in India.
The Odyssey's impressive performance has made it one of the biggest Hollywood success stories of the year in India.
Upcoming competition
Competition from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'
The upcoming weekend is likely to give The Odyssey another boost, further strengthening its box office total.
However, it will face major competition from Marvel Studios's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is already generating significant pre-release buzz.
According to early trade projections, the Tom Holland-led superhero film is expected to open with a staggering ₹50-60 crore gross on its first day in India.