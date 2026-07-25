'The Mask' and 'Eraser' director Chuck Russell dies at 74
What's the story
Hollywood has lost a prominent figure with the passing of Chuck Russell, director of cult classic films like The Mask and Eraser. He was 74. His family confirmed to TMZ that he died unexpectedly at his home in the San Diego area on Wednesday (July 22). The local fire department responded to a medical emergency report involving an unconscious male at his residence, per the outlet. The cause of death is currently unknown as his family travels to California.
Career highlights
Career: From 'Nightmare on Elm Street' to 'The Mask'
Russell graduated from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and made his directorial debut with 1987's A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, which he also wrote.
He followed this with The Blob (1988) and the iconic comedy The Mask (1994), starring Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz.
His other notable works include Eraser (1996) with Arnold Schwarzenegger and The Scorpion King (2002), which marked Dwayne Johnson's first leading role.
Later works
Final projects and personal life
After a 14-year hiatus from filmmaking, Russell returned in 2016 with I Am Wrath, an action film starring John Travolta.
He and Travolta reunited for 2022's Paradise City, which also featured Bruce Willis in one of his last roles.
His final project was Witchboard (2024), a horror film about a cursed game that unleashes a dark force.
He is survived by his wife, Ania Zeyne, and three children.