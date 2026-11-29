'Jo Bachay Hain...' controversy: Film body threatens protest against Netflix
What's the story
The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to stop the release of the Pakistani series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo in India. The show is set to premiere on Netflix on December 4. In its letter on Sunday, AICWA called for an immediate halt to the series' release and promotional activities in India.
Demands
AICWA demands ban on Netflix India
AICWA has demanded a ban on Netflix India for allegedly not adhering to the government's advisory on Pakistani content.
They have also sought legal action against the platform's India CEO and other officials responsible for this oversight.
The association has further called for a "complete ban" on all forms of Pakistani content in India, including social media accounts and YouTube channels of Pakistani celebrities.
AICWA's statement
'Open defiance of spirit of Government's advisory'
The letter said, "On 8 May 2025, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, issued a clear advisory directing platforms to discontinue Pakistani-origin web series, films, podcasts and other streaming content."
"Following AICWA's complaint about this series, the Ministry has now reminded Netflix of this advisory and its commitment."
"Yet, even now, the series is being shown on Netflix as "Coming Friday." In AICWA's view, this is open defiance of the spirit of the Government's advisory."
Cast member
AICWA calls out actor Hamza Ali Abbasi
AICWA further questioned cast member Hamza Ali Abbasi.
It wrote, "The cast of this series includes Hamza Ali Abbasi, who in 2017 publicly praised Hafiz Saeed, the 26/11 mastermind and UN-designated terrorist."
"He called him one of the nicest, most polite people he had met, and a 'righteous man.' How can India give a screen to a series featuring a man who praised the mastermind of the attack on our Mumbai?"
Protest warning
AICWA warns of peaceful protest outside Netflix's office
AICWA has warned that if Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is released in India, it will hold a "peaceful protest" outside Netflix's office.
"Netflix must publicly and clearly confirm that this series will not be streamed in India."
The association has also urged people to cancel their subscriptions to the platform.
In a post on X, AICWA wrote, "Our Soldiers' Sacrifice Is Not For Sale!" and added, "No Screen for Pakistan. No Compromise with the Nation."
Twitter Post
Here's the full statement
🇮🇳 TERROR GETS NO APPLAUSE. NATION COMES FIRST. 🇮🇳— All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial) November 29, 2026
The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji against the Pakistani series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, due on Netflix on 4 December 2026.
Our demands:
⁰🚫 No… pic.twitter.com/cbcdqk7B6n
Industry opposition
FWICE threatens to stop working with Netflix
The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has also opposed the show.
It has warned Netflix that it may stop its members from working on Netflix productions in India if the platform goes ahead with the December 4 release.
Meanwhile, earlier on Sunday, sources told India Today that the show will not release in India and has been removed from the streamer's lineup.
Show details
About 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo'
Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is Netflix's first Pakistani original series.
Based on Farhat Ishtiaq's 2013 Urdu novel of the same name, the show features six love stories.
Created, directed, and produced by Momina Duraid, it stars Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir, Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir, and Abbasi.