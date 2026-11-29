Fawad-Mahira's 'Jo Bachay...' won't release on Netflix India: Report
What's the story
The upcoming Pakistani series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, will not be released on Netflix in India, reported India Today. The project has been removed from Netflix India's lineup. The decision comes amid a controversy over the Indian government's advisory against Pakistani-origin content. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) had approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding action to prevent the show's release in India.
Advisory impact
Netflix's decision influenced by India's advisory
Netflix's decision not to release Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo in India is reportedly influenced by the government's 2025 advisory.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had issued this advisory after the Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent military standoff between India and Pakistan.
It had asked OTT platforms, streaming services, and digital intermediaries in India to stop streaming Pakistani-origin web series, films, songs, podcasts, and other content for national security reasons.
FWICE warning
FWICE's warning to Netflix India
FWICE recently warned Netflix that its members will withdraw their services from all Netflix productions in India if the platform goes ahead with the Pakistani series' release.
FWICE president BN Tiwari said, "If they release it on the 4th, we won't allow any of their shoots in India from the 5th onwards. All our people will withdraw from it."
The federation has also urged the government to ensure that this advisory is followed.
Series details
All about 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo'
Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, based on Farhat Ishtiaq's bestselling Urdu novel, is Netflix's first original Pakistani series.
Directed and produced by Momina Duraid, the romantic drama tells six love stories over three generations.
The show stars Khan, Mahira, Hania Aamir, Ahad Raza Mir, Sanam Saeed, Iqra Aziz and Hamza Ali Abbasi.
It will premiere globally on December 4.