Netflix's decision not to release Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo in India is reportedly influenced by the government's 2025 advisory.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had issued this advisory after the Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent military standoff between India and Pakistan.

It had asked OTT platforms, streaming services, and digital intermediaries in India to stop streaming Pakistani-origin web series, films, songs, podcasts, and other content for national security reasons.