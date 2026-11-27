Why 'Jo Bachay Hain…' is creating buzz in India
What's the story
The upcoming Pakistani show Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo has been making waves ever since its trailer dropped on November 24. There have been calls for a ban on the series, with the Indian government urging Netflix not to release any Pakistani web series in India. Yet, it can't be denied that many Indian viewers were excited about the show. Here's what makes it so special.
Global debut
First Netflix original from Pakistan
India witnessed its first Netflix original series, Sacred Games, in 2018. Since then, the platform has seen remarkable growth in India, with several original shows and films.
Now, eight years later, Pakistan is ready to launch its first Netflix original series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. This milestone has naturally sparked curiosity among Indian viewers.
Plus, India has been a good recipient for Pakistani dramas.
Star power
Reunion of beloved actors Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan
The show stars popular Pakistani actors Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed, and Hania Aamir. Their previous work has helped them amass a huge fanbase in India.
The series also marks the reunion of Khan and Mahira, who became household names in India after their stint on Humsafar (2011).
Their chemistry and on-screen romance have been a topic of interest among Indian viewers. Although they don't star opposite each other in this show.
Narrative depth
Emotional storytelling, family dynamics, romance
Pakistani dramas are popular in India due to their focus on romance, complex relationships, and family dynamics.
Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is no different. The show features six love stories across three generations, delving into themes of romance, family dynamics, troubled pasts, sibling rivalry, and generational trauma.
This blend of emotional romance and interconnected family narratives is a hallmark of Pakistani television dramas that have found a home in India.
Political tension
Controversy surrounding the show in India
The series has sparked controversy in India, with the All Indian Cine Workers Association writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting Netflix not stream the show in India.
Following this, on Thursday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting reminded Netflix to follow an advisory issued in May 2025 regarding Pakistani content on streaming platforms in India.
The advisory was issued on May 8, 2025, during Operation Sindoor, when the Indian government had asked OTT platforms to stop streaming Pakistani-origin content.
Release date
Premiere date and other details
The controversy has further spread word about Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, which is all set to premiere on Netflix on December 4.
The show is created and directed by Momina Duraid and is based on Farhat Ishtiaq's Urdu novel of the same name.