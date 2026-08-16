CJP founder Dipke launches 'School Thik Karo' inspired by 'Swades'

Abhijeet Dipke, who started the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), just kicked off a new campaign called "School Thik Karo," and yes, it's inspired by the movie Swades.

After watching a scene where a kid sells water instead of going to school, Dipke felt moved to do something about real-life school problems back home in Hingoli, Maharashtra.

He even came back from the US to help fix things.