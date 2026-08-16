CJP founder Dipke launches 'School Thik Karo' inspired by 'Swades'
Entertainment
Abhijeet Dipke, who started the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), just kicked off a new campaign called "School Thik Karo," and yes, it's inspired by the movie Swades.
After watching a scene where a kid sells water instead of going to school, Dipke felt moved to do something about real-life school problems back home in Hingoli, Maharashtra.
He even came back from the US to help fix things.
Dipke plans Maharashtra school inspections
Dipke's plan is simple: visit government schools across Maharashtra, check out what's broken (like toilets and drinking water), and call it out.
He's also asking parents to keep an eye on things so schools stay accountable.
Dipke says he wants the campaign to focus on basic facilities and education for children.