Does 'King' really have ₹450cr budget? Siddharth Anand comments
What's the story
Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King has been making headlines for its massive budget. A recent report claimed that its budget had soared to a whopping ₹450 crore, making it Khan's most expensive project. However, director Siddharth Anand has rubbished these claims as "false." Although he didn't give any context, netizens agreed he must've been referring to the latest report. The actioner is currently being shot across multiple locations with some of the biggest stunt teams in the world.
Film details
Why 'King' is being called a large-scale action spectacle
King will mark Khan's return to the big screen after his 2023 dramedy Dunki. The film is being touted as a large-scale action spectacle with some major action set pieces. It will also feature slick action sequences with high-end VFX, which is being handled by Khan's production company, Red Chillies Entertainment. The film is reportedly a Hindi adaptation of the 1994 French action drama Leon: The Professional.
Cast details
Meet the star-studded cast of 'King'
King will also mark the big-screen debut of Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan. The film stars Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Bachchan, and Anil Kapoor in key roles. Raghav Juyal and Abhay Verma will also be seen in the film. The actioner is eyeing a December 2026 release.