Anand tweeted 'false'

Does 'King' really have ₹450cr budget? Siddharth Anand comments

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:20 pm Jul 08, 202606:20 pm

What's the story

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King has been making headlines for its massive budget. A recent report claimed that its budget had soared to a whopping ₹450 crore, making it Khan's most expensive project. However, director Siddharth Anand has rubbished these claims as "false." Although he didn't give any context, netizens agreed he must've been referring to the latest report. The actioner is currently being shot across multiple locations with some of the biggest stunt teams in the world.