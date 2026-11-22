Vijay and Sangeetha attend Anirudh-Kavya's wedding reception, but separately
What's the story
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister-actor Vijay and his estranged wife Sangeetha Sornalingam were among the high-profile guests at music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran's wedding reception in Chennai on Saturday. While both of them attended the happy occasion, they arrived separately The reception was a grand celebration following their intimate wedding ceremony in Greece earlier this month.
Public appearance
Rare sighting of Sornalingam
Sornalingam, who is rarely seen in public, was spotted at the reception posing with the newlyweds. Her last public appearance was reportedly months ago when she attended her son Jason Sanjay's directorial debut event.
She was seen smiling and meeting friends and relatives at the reception.
Meanwhile, Vijay arrived solo looking dashing and greeted the newlyweds on stage before posing for photographs with them.
Personal life
More about Vijay-Sornalingam's marriage
Vijay and Sornalingam tied the knot in August 1999 and have two children, Jason and Divya Saasha.
However, they have been living separately for the past few years. In February, Sornalingam filed for divorce in a Chengalpattu court, citing irreconcilable differences and seeking alimony and permission to stay at their Chennai residence. Later, in August, she withdrew the divorce plea.
Despite speculations, neither Vijay nor Sornalingam has issued an official public statement addressing the matter.
Reception details
About Ravichander and Maran's wedding and reception
The Chennai reception followed Ravichander and Maran's intimate wedding ceremony in Greece on November 11, attended by close family members and select friends.
The celebration at ITC Grand Chola brought together leading figures from Indian cinema, sport, and politics.
The couple had kept their relationship largely private before their wedding but were often spotted together at Sunrisers Hyderabad fixtures and music events.