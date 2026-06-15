Vijay-Sankgeetha divorce case hearing adjourned to August 7
What's the story
The Chengalpattu Mahila Court in Tamil Nadu heard the divorce case between Chief Minister Vijay and his estranged wife Sankgeetha Sornalingam on Monday. The hearing has now been adjourned to August 7. This legal battle began after Sornalingam filed a petition in February, accusing Vijay of infidelity with a female actor. They were initially supposed to appear in court on April 20 but failed to do so, leading the Chengalpattu family court to schedule their appearance for June 15.
Allegations
Sornalingam accused Vijay of infidelity in petition
In her divorce petition, Sornalingam accused Vijay of having an extramarital affair with a female actor, which she discovered in 2021. She alleged that despite his assurances to end the relationship, he continued it and even traveled and attended events with the actor. The petition reportedly claimed that she and their two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Sasha, were subjected to humiliation due to this affair.
Distress
Allegations of financial restrictions, humiliation also made
Sornalingam also alleged that Vijay withdrew facilities that were previously available to her and imposed financial restrictions on her. She claimed he even restricted her freedom of movement. The petition emphasized the severe mental trauma she has been subjected to due to these incidents. Based on these allegations, a divorce case was filed under Section 27(1)(a) and 27(1)(d) of the Special Marriage Act.
Marriage
Vijay's professional front amid ongoing divorce battle
Vijay and Sornalingam got married in 1999. On the professional front, Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), recently achieved a historic victory over the two Dravidian parties, DMK and ADMK, that have ruled Tamil Nadu for nearly six decades. He took oath as Chief Minister on May 10. Meanwhile, his last film Jana Nayagan is still awaiting release due to issues with the Central Board of Film Certification. It's directed by H Vinoth.