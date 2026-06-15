Vijay-Sankgeetha divorce case hearing adjourned to August 7

Allegations

Sornalingam accused Vijay of infidelity in petition

In her divorce petition, Sornalingam accused Vijay of having an extramarital affair with a female actor, which she discovered in 2021. She alleged that despite his assurances to end the relationship, he continued it and even traveled and attended events with the actor. The petition reportedly claimed that she and their two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Sasha, were subjected to humiliation due to this affair.