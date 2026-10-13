Comedian Bennington opens up about stage 4 colon cancer diagnosis
Stand-up comedian and broadcaster Ron Bennington, 67, has opened up about his stage four colon cancer diagnosis.
He shared in an interview with Today that he's "OK with everything that happens," even though he initially brushed off symptoms like pain and vomiting before finally getting checked in March.
A CT scan led to urgent surgery, confirming the news.
Bennington undergoing chemo, hosting Portcast
Bennington is now undergoing chemo and a clinical trial drug, sticking closely to his doctors' advice while keeping up a healthy lifestyle.
He's still hosting Portcast from his hospital room, using humor to talk honestly about health and encourage others not to ignore symptoms.
Even with tough news, he says he's grateful for life and hopes his story reminds people to look after their health and talk openly about it.