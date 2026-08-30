'Latent 2': Political leaders slam Samay Raina over Bihar-Kashmir jokes
What's the story
Comedian Samay Raina is once again facing the ire of netizens and politicians for his controversial remarks on India's Got Latent Season 2. In a recent episode, he and fellow comedian Sharon Verma took jabs at each other's regional identities, Raina being Kashmiri and Verma hailing from Bihar. While the exchange seemed like lighthearted banter, it has sparked outrage online and drawn criticism from political leaders.
Banter details
What was the exact joke that sparked outrage?
The exchange began when Raina praised Verma for her performance on the show.
He then made a joke about her Bihari roots, saying, "She is so Bihari that she thinks Ebola means someone said something."
In response, Verma joked about Raina's Kashmiri identity, saying, "Samay is so Kashmiri, he loves getting stoned."
She further quipped that she had "at least left her state by choice."
The episode also featured Archana Puran Singh and Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, on the panel.
Twitter Post
Watch the banter here
Sharon ne “I left my state by my choice” bolke conversation ko instantly reverse-card kar diya. 🗿— Asmita (@AuraXsync) August 28, 2026
Samay ka Bihari/Kashmiri angle bhi obviously regional stereotype wala roast tha.
Aise jokes tab funny lag sakte hain jab dono performers comfortable hon aur context clearly comedy… pic.twitter.com/SCSPWNSqHw
Political backlash
BJP MLA Ram Kadam calls out Raina
The jokes have triggered sharp reactions from political leaders.
BJP MLA Ram Kadam slammed Raina, saying Kashmiri Pandits cannot be treated as subjects of ridicule.
He said, "There are certain forces in society that deliberately make controversial statements simply to gain publicity."
"We need to understand that the deities of Sanatan Hinduism and Kashmiri Pandits cannot be treated as subjects of ridicule. Someone cannot deliberately do something offensive and then simply apologize afterward."
Other reactions
Raina criticized for 'obscene' comedy
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey said, "Samay Raina is a comedian. His comedy routines often feature a great deal of obscenity. Samay Raina understands neither Bihar nor Jammu and Kashmir properly. Although he hails from Jammu and Kashmir, he shows no loyalty to that region."
Bihar Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari also shared his views, "Any derogatory remark against any citizen of our country is intolerable; those who make such comments are essentially talking about tearing the nation apart."
J&K Peace Forum
'Bihar not an insult, Kashmir not punchline': J&K Peace Forum
Meanwhile, the J&K Peace Forum also shared its statement on the controversy.
The forum's chairman, Satish Mahaldar, underlined, "We believe that comedy must have freedom, but freedom must also carry responsibility. Bihar is not an insult. Kashmir is not a punchline. The displacement and suffering of Kashmiri Pandits cannot be reduced to a convenient joke, social-media clip...or publicity moment."
"We also reject attempts to turn this controversy into hostility between Kashmiri Pandits and Kashmiri Muslims, or between Kashmiris and Biharis."
Support
'Intention is to make people laugh': AAP leader Sanjay Singh
Raina found some support from AAP leader Sanjay Singh, who highlighted that the remarks were meant to be humorous.
He said, "I think that if a comedian says something like this, their intention is to make people laugh. In that process, sometimes they make mistakes. But I think it is not right to turn it into an issue and target them."
"Instead, one should engage in dialogue with them and explain."
Past controversies
Raina's previous controversies and legal battles
This isn't the first time Raina has landed in hot water.
In February 2025, the first season of India's Got Latent faced legal action for allegedly promoting obscenity and sexually explicit content.
The controversy erupted after guest Ranveer Allahbadia's comments on an episode, leading to multiple FIRs and legal challenges against the show.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court recently quashed all FIRs against Raina and four others over alleged insensitive jokes about persons with disabilities during his show.