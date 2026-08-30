'Latent 2': Political leaders slam Samay Raina over Bihar-Kashmir jokes

The exchange began when Raina praised Verma for her performance on the show.

He then made a joke about her Bihari roots, saying, "She is so Bihari that she thinks Ebola means someone said something."

In response, Verma joked about Raina's Kashmiri identity, saying, "Samay is so Kashmiri, he loves getting stoned."

She further quipped that she had "at least left her state by choice."

The episode also featured Archana Puran Singh and Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, on the panel.